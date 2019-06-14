‘Free Ride For Women’ Scheme : ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan writes letter to PM Modi

Former Delhi Metro chief E Sreedharan wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, opposing the “free ride for women” scheme being proposed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital territory. Sreedharan has instead demanded direct subsidy transfer to the beneficiaries.

Sreedharan, who is currently a principal advisor of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), has called the AAP scheme short sighted and demanded the Prime Minister’s “personal intervention” into the matter.