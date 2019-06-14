Latest NewsIndia

Her heartbeats have the rhythm of Dholl

Jun 14, 2019, 11:05 pm IST
Jahan Geeth Singh, when we observe her we find a rhythm. She realized that her life has this rhythm when she first heard the beatings of Dhol.

She went to a master. He was suspicious at the beginning as it was a monopoly of men. He asked her ‘Can you do it like men?’ She replied that she can do it like a woman but it would be great.

And thus she became the youngest dhol artist in the country at the age of twelve. Dhol gives a celebratory mood to all festivals of North India.

At first Jahan had to fight the patriarchal prejudices and then the honor of the family. Her relatives couldn’t accept this at first. They said that they were ashamed of it. Even before completing her teenage she took part in more than 300 events across the nation. She became a representative of those women who dream high.

She got the chance to share her experience in the TEDX platform. She is doing her graduation in law from Punjab University. She uses her income from doll for charity. Yes, She is special, she found the rhythm of her life itself.

 

