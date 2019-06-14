Honda launches Activa 125 FI BS6 Scooter in India : Price and Features

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) officially unveiled its first BS6 scooter – Honda Activa 125 FI in India. The BS6 compliant Honda Activa 125 will go on sale in the country later this year, probably around September 2019. Though the scooter is powered by the same engine, it gets cosmetic changes along with new features and technology upgrades. Here are the five things that you should definitely know about the newly revealed Honda Activa 125 FI BS6 scooter.

The new Honda Activa 125 FI BS6 will come with the same 125cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. The unit will also be equipped with PGM-FI fuel-injection technology that will churn out 8.4 bhp of max power at 6500 rpm against torque of 10.54Nm at 5000 rpm. Moreover, the company claims that new Activa 125 will be 10 percent more fuel efficient that the predecessor.

The new Honda Activa 125 FI BS6 comes in 6 exciting shades – Rebel Red Metallic, Black, Majestic Brown Metallic, Pearl Precious White, Heavy Gray Metallic and Midnight Blue Metallic.

On the appearance front, the scooter retains majority of the design elements from the current model. However, there are subtle tweaks in terms of styling. The LED headlamp of the new 125cc scooter is sleeker whereas the LED position lamp has been restyled for more edgy look. Moreover, the side and rear panels on the scooter are re-designed to give more appealing look. And, the chrome highlights and 3D embossed decals give upmarket appeal to the design.

Honda Activa 125cc FI BS6 scooter will be priced in between Rs 64,000 to Rs 68,000.