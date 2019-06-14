ICC World Cup: England defeated West Indies

In cricket, England defeated West Indies in the ICC World Cup Cricket. The host England beat West Indies by 8 wickets.

England has won the toss and opted to field first. Put into bat, West Indies were all out for 212 in 44.4 overs. Nicholas Pooran top scored 63.

For England, while Jofra Archer and Mark Wood claimed three wickets each, Joe Root took two and Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett one each.

England win by 8 wickets! A clinical performance with bat and ball helps them overcome West Indies in Southampton.

England has overcome the target of 213 in just 33.1 over by losing only two wickets. Joe Roots scored a century for England.

Joe Root is today's Player of the Match

England fielded an unchanged side from the Bangladesh game, while West Indies made three changes with Evin Lewis, Andre Russell and Shannon Gabriel coming into the team.