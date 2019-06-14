Latest NewsSports

ICC World Cup: England defeated West Indies

Jun 14, 2019, 10:56 pm IST
Less than a minute

In cricket, England defeated West Indies in the ICC World Cup Cricket. The host England beat West Indies by 8 wickets.

England has won the toss and opted to field first. Put into bat, West Indies were all out for 212 in 44.4 overs. Nicholas Pooran top scored 63.

For England, while Jofra Archer and Mark Wood claimed three wickets each, Joe Root took two and Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett one each.

England has overcome the target of 213 in just 33.1 over by losing only two wickets. Joe Roots scored a century for England.

England fielded an unchanged side from the Bangladesh game, while West Indies made three changes with Evin Lewis, Andre Russell and Shannon Gabriel coming into the team.

Tags

Related Articles

Youth arrested for raping minor girl in Wayanad

Jun 5, 2019, 05:16 pm IST
Bollywood' veteran actress 'Shammi aunty'

Bollywood mourns once again; veteran actress passes away

Mar 6, 2018, 12:08 pm IST

ICC Champions Trophy 2017:England knocks out Australia, Bangladesh qualify for semis

Jun 10, 2017, 11:47 pm IST

Trump threatens Pakistan following the terrorist attack in Afghanistan

Jan 28, 2018, 11:34 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close