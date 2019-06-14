IMA calls for all-India strike on Monday

After 27 doctors of North Bengal Medical College & Hospital (NBMCH), Darjeeling, resigned early today over the violence against doctors in the state, the crisis has deepened as the number of resignations has gone up to 119.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for an all-India strike on Monday as the Mamata Banerjee government turned a blind eye on the protesters’ demands.

IMA said that the non-essential services will not be provided while the casualty and emergency services will continue.

Dr Harsh Vardhan appealed to the protesting doctors nationwide to call off their agitation or carry out only symbolic protests, ‘I’d like to assure all doctors that the government is committed towards their safety. I appeal to doctors to hold symbolic protests only and continue to carry out their duties.’ He also requested Banerjee to not turn it into a prestige issue.