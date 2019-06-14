CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

John Abraham to star in Hindi remake of Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vedhalam’

Jun 14, 2019, 11:49 pm IST
Less than a minute

Tamil Superstar Ajith’s blockbuster movie ‘Vedhalam’ will be remade in Hindi. Bollywood actor John Abraham will do the lead role in the film. John will reprise the role played by Ajith.

The remake right of the film was acquired by Bollywood producer Bhushan Kumar of T series. The movie is expected to go on floors next year.

Vedhalam directed by Shive was released in 2015.  The movie follows the lives of two siblings and their sentiments for each other. Shruti Haasan was seen opposite Ajith. The movie also starred Rahul Dev and Kabir Singh Duhan in key roles.

Tags

Related Articles

Reliance Jio to make ultra-cheap Android smartphone

Jan 31, 2018, 11:20 am IST

Stock Market: Sensex and Nifty climbs up

Apr 26, 2019, 07:39 pm IST

Open checkout-free store from Amazon

Jan 22, 2018, 03:53 pm IST
Sherlock Holmes

Iron Man Practices His Sherlock Holmes Face; ‘Sherlock Holmes 3’ To Come Soon

Aug 26, 2018, 01:18 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close