John Abraham to star in Hindi remake of Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vedhalam’

Tamil Superstar Ajith’s blockbuster movie ‘Vedhalam’ will be remade in Hindi. Bollywood actor John Abraham will do the lead role in the film. John will reprise the role played by Ajith.

The remake right of the film was acquired by Bollywood producer Bhushan Kumar of T series. The movie is expected to go on floors next year.

Vedhalam directed by Shive was released in 2015. The movie follows the lives of two siblings and their sentiments for each other. Shruti Haasan was seen opposite Ajith. The movie also starred Rahul Dev and Kabir Singh Duhan in key roles.