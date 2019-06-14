Motor vehicle strike called off

The motor vehicle strike announced to observe on June 18 was called off. The Kerala Motor Vehicle Workers Protection Committee has announced to observe a strike in Kerala. The strike was organized as a protest against the Motor Vehicle Department’s instruction to make installation GPS in all vehicles mandatory.

The decision came after the transport minister confirmed that all the issues will be discussed in a meeting. The meeting will be held on June 26. And the minister made it clear that the government will give relaxation till June 26.