KeralaLatest News

Motor vehicle strike called off

Jun 14, 2019, 09:06 pm IST
Less than a minute

The motor vehicle strike announced to observe on June 18 was called off. The Kerala Motor Vehicle Workers Protection Committee has announced to observe a strike in Kerala. The strike was organized as a protest against the Motor Vehicle Department’s instruction to make installation GPS in all vehicles mandatory.

The decision came after the transport minister confirmed that all the issues will be discussed in a meeting. The meeting will be held on June 26. And the minister made it clear that the government will give relaxation till June 26.

Tags

Related Articles

SHOCKING! Man Spreads Sexual Video With his Wife on Social Media to Take Revenge on her

Mar 29, 2019, 07:38 am IST

Jharkhand High Court rejects Lalu Prasad Yadav’s bail plea

Jan 10, 2019, 04:34 pm IST

‘Men in Black International’ official trailer out : Watch Here

Dec 20, 2018, 10:17 pm IST
9 crore for snake catching

Rs 9 crore spent on catching snakes

Jul 6, 2017, 10:15 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close