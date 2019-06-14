Read to watch leaked video and images of Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Rumours are spreadin like forest fire that Galaxy Note 10 will feature an all-new design that marks a substantial evolution from the Note 9 and other recent models.

It is alos asserted that note ill come in to models a giant 6.75-inch Note 10 Pro and 6.3-inch Note 10, both sharing the same overall look.

Oneplus 7 pro somewhats sits between the 6.5 inches.

Samsung is inching closer to a truly edge-to-edge display, filling the front of the Note 10 with even more screen than before. It extends further at the top because Samsung is seemingly moving to a “hole-punch” look with a center-aligned selfie camera.

The Note 10 Pro will have a 3D time-of-flight sensor similar to the Galaxy S10 5G, while the smaller Note 10 will omit this extra bit of hardware.