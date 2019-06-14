“Shikar likely to miss a few league matches” asserts Virat Kohili

The Indian captain Virat Kohili has asserted that shikar Dhawan will be in plaster for a few days for his complete recovery.

He has also asserted that due to the same reason Dhawan will be missing some of the league matches in the world Cup 2019.

Kohili was asserting the current status of the ace player during the post-media interview after washed out game of India and New Zealand in Nottingham.

Reports have asserted that this is the fourth match that have been washed out by the rain . No other ICC World Cups have never seen like this before.

Shikhar will be in a plaster for a couple of weeks, we’ll assess and see. Hopefully he’ll be available for the later half and the semi-finals. He’s motivated, we wanted to keep him back,” Kohli said after the game was called off.

Shikhar Dhawan was getting injury on the thumb during his match- against Australia at The Oval in London . Despite Dhawan was able to score 117, after taking the knock as early as the 9th over, it was revealed after the match that the India opener suffered a fracture.