Terrorism-free society should be our priority : PM Modi at SCO meet

At Shanghai Cooperation Summit, sitting diagonally opposite Pakistan’s Imran Khan, Prime minister Narendra Modi today sent out a stern message against terrorism. “Countries supporting, aiding and funding terrorism must be held accountable,” PM Modi said at the SCO Summit that is being held at Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan. “India has been a permanent SCO member for two years now, we’ve given a positive contribution in all activities of SCO. We’ve continued engagements to enhance SCO’s role and credibility on the international stage,” PM Modi added. To combat the menace of terrorism, countries will have to come out of their narrow purview to unite against it, Modi said without naming or looking at Khan.

From increasing people to people cooperation to renewed focus on healthcare projects, PM Modi touched upon crucial issues. “Literature and culture provide our societies a positive activity, stop the spread of radicalization among the youths. During my visit to Sri Lanka I visited the St. Anthony’s shrine, where I witnessed the ugly face of terrorism that takes the lives of innocents,” PM Modi said.

Earlier, PM Modi said he had an “extremely fruitful” meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during which they discussed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and vowed to work together to improve the economic and cultural ties. The meeting also comes a month after a UN Security Council committee designated Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist after China lifted its technical hold on the proposal to blacklist him. “Had an extremely fruitful meeting with President Xi Jinping. Our talks included the full spectrum of India-China relations. We shall continue working together to improve economic and cultural ties between our nations,” Modi tweeted.