The trailer of ‘Chila NewGen Nattuvisheshangal’ released

The trailer of the yet to release Malayalam film ‘Chila NewGen Nattuvisheshangal’ released. The film is directed by veteran Malayalam film director Eastcoast Vijayan.

The film has ensemble star cast which includes Suraj Venjarasmoodu, Hareesh Kanaran, Nedumudi Venu, Nobi, Bijukuttan, Dinesh Panicker, Saju Kodiyan, Jayakrishnanan, Subi Suresh and Kollam Shah. New Comer Akhil Prabhakar plays the lead in the film. Sonu, Sivakami plays the female lead in the film.

The film is penned by S.L.Puram Jayasurya. Cinematography is handled by Anil Nair, and music is composed by M.Jayachandran.

The film is bankrolled by Eastcoast Vijayan under Eastcoast Entertainments. The film will hit screens on July.