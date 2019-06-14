Latest NewsIndia

Those living in West Bengal will have to learn to speak in Bengali,says CM Mamata Banerjee

Jun 14, 2019, 05:34 pm IST
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday insisted that those living in West Bengal will have to learn to speak in Bengali. The TMC supremo also reiterated that outsiders instigated the doctors’ agitation in the state and accused the BJP of targeting the Bengalis and the minorities.

“Outsiders are instigating the doctors. I had rightly said that they were involved in yesterday’s protest. I had seen some outsiders raising slogans (at SSKM hospital),” she said, while addressing a rally here. Alleging that EVMs in the recently held Lok Sabha elections were “programmed”, Banerjee also said that ballot papers should be brought back for conducting polls.

