Two Maoists killed in encounter with security forces

In yet another encounter, ensued in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district, the security forces has gunned down two Maoists on Thursday. The face-off took place last night at Tadoki area of Chhattisgarh’s Kanker when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Maoist operation, according to Deputy Inspector General (DIGP, Anti-Naxal Operations) P Sundarraj. Following the exchange of fire, bodies of two Maoists, along with huge cache of arms and ammunition, were recovered from the spot.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Sundarraj said, “Two Naxals were killed in an exchange of fire with District Reserve Guards in Tadoki, Kanker last night. Arms and ammunition recovered”.