US ready to help India’s defense but purchasing armory from Russia would limit cooperation ; Trump admin

The US has asserted that they are ready to help India with the latest innovations for Defence but the contract with Russia for missile defense system, long-range S-400 would limit cooperation.

The information was asserted by Trump administrator.

The statement came after the warning from a senior Department official that ties with Russia will rise “serious implications” on India-US defense ties.

S-400 is Russia’s most advanced long range air missile.

China was the first foreign buyer to seal a government-to-government deal with Russia in 2014 for the system.

India signed a $5 billion S-400 air defence system deal in October .

Senior State Department official (South and Central Asian Affairs) Alice G Wells told House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee for Asia, the Pacific and Nonproliferation on Thursday that the US now does more military exercises with India than any other country.

“Under the Trump administration, we’ve been very clear that we’re ready to help meet India’s defense needs and we are seeking a very different kind of defense partnership building on the ‘Major Defense Partner’ designation that India has received from Congress,” Ms. Wells asserted.