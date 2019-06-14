VIRAL WATCH;Is this cat going to be the next contestant on American Ninja Warrior ?

Thi cat has become the greatest sensation over Internet.

Anyone can Bench Press, Squat and does workouts but this cat is powerful enough to challenge a Ninja Warrior.

In the video posted by the gamer Anthonpzy Wheeler on the social media. The cat performs Muscle ups pull ups or like that anything and does itself some ninja moves enough to move it self up on the wall.

The cat further does an acrobatic jump before landing on a closet shelf.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

My cat is a UNIT pic.twitter.com/Kb5wUiwJW4 — Anthony Wheeler (@NAMELESS) June 11, 2019



The video of the cat doing these athlete moves however, is reminding the Internet of the athletes and contestants who go on the extreme sport shows.