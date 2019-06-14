Woman was sentenced for 7 years imprisonment for luring a minor boy to have sex with her. A court in the American city of Phoenix has made this judgement. The 34-year-old Lisa Corn was found committed the crime of aggravated luring a minor boy aged 14 for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

Lisa Corn was arrested by the police in May 2018. she was arrested on the complaint of the father of the boy.

Corn began communicating with the boy while they were playing Xbox video games and then sent him photos, emails and text messages.