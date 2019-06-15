Latest NewsIndia

Doctor commits suicide after denied leave for sister’s wedding

Jun 15, 2019, 10:30 am IST
A Karnataka doctor pursuing his post-graduation from PGIMS in Haryana’s Rohtak district committed suicide inside his hostel room on Thursday after he was denied leave by the college.

A 30-year-old Onkar, hailing from Dharwad district in Karnataka allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the hostel’s ceiling on Thursday at 10.30 pm after his leave was refused by the Head of the department (HoD) of paediatrics and neonatology Dr Geeta Gathwala (40), of the institution.

Although no suicide letter was found in Onkar’s possession, his friends and family have alleged Dr Geetha’s harassment which made him take this extreme step. The HoD has been arrested by the state police after his fellow doctors complained against her for abetment of suicide. She was booked under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, no arrests have been made so far.

