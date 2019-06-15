Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

I have called her. Till this moment, there is no response from her” says WB Governor Tripathi

Jun 15, 2019
Over the ongoing protest by the Doctors in West Bengal the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is still about to make her response says the Governor of the State KN Tripathi said.

I have tried to contact the CM [Mamata Banerjee]. I have called her. Till this moment, there is no response from her. If she calls on me, then we will discuss the matter. I have called her, let her come.” he asserts.

NRS medical junior doctor Paribaha Mukherjee was visited by him.

Paribaha Mukherjee is one of the two junior doctors attacked by relatives of a patient, who died at the NRS Medical College and Hospital here on Monday night, triggering the ongoing agitation by medicos across the state.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has reached out to protesting students and wants to sit with them, sources have claimed.

