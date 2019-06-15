India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2019; Shoaib Akhtar cracks this joke ahead of match

Shoaib Akhtar who is the veteran former pace bowler expects rain to play spoilsport in the much-anticipated clash of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between India and Pakistan in Manchester on Sunday.

Akthar took to social media the rain joke.

Millions of fans across the country are waiting for the India Pakistan Match and they expect the rain god to show some mercy.

Akhtar sarcastically tweeted an edited image of Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Ahmed swimming their way back to the pavilion after the toss at a flooded Old Trafford on Sunday.

It has to be noted that the Rain has became the major hurdle in the second week of the ICC Cricket world Cup in England.

Four matches have been washed out so far.

This has prompted funny and critical memes to pop up.

The big-ticket match between India and New Zealand was abandoned without a ball being bowled in Nottingham due to rain.