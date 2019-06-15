I&B ministry to promote Indian languages;Television channels to have credits in local language;Details Inside

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has asked the private broadcasting channels to display the casting credit and titles of all regional language serials in respective of their corresponding language as well.

As per now English is only used widely for the end credits by the Broadcasting channels.

“Today (On Friday) we are issuing an order to all TV channels that whatever the serials they broadcast or whatever the programmes they conduct at the end or beginning titles are given and many times the titles are in English. To promote Indian languages, we have asked channels to give those titles in the language in which the broadcast is made,” Union I&B minister Prakash Javadekar said.

To promote #Indian languages we are asking TV channels to also give titles in their programmes in the Indian language in which they broadcast: Union Minister @PrakashJavdekar union minister took it to twitter also.

The move came after the information and broadcasting ministry noticed that several Hindi and regional language TV channels display the casting, credits, titles of Hindi and regional language TV serials only in English.

With a view to enhancing outreach and benefit TV viewers of the country, the ministry has advised all private satellite TV channels to consider displaying the casting, credits, titles of Hindi and regional languages TV serials in the respective languages also,” the statement said.