Malaika Arora says this to the shirtless photo of Arjun Kapoor

Jun 15, 2019, 07:17 pm IST
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has recently posted a shirtless photo in social media. His girl friend has very soon to respond to that.

Arjun Kapoor captioned the picture, “Warrior mode on !!! #panipat.” His girlfriend Malaika Arora responded to the photo shared She dropped several bicep emojis in the comments section.

Malaika Arora was married to Arbaaz Khan for 18 years before getting divorced in 2017. The two have a 16-year-old son together – Arhaan Khan. After breaking off with Arbaaz, Malaika started dating Arjun Kapoor

