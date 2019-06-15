A man was arrested for criticizing the continuous power cuts in the state. The Congress government in the Chattisgarh has charged sedition against the man who criticized the power cuts in the state. Mangelal Agarwal arrested for accusing in the social media that the state government is helping invertor companies by inducing continuous and regular power cuts.

He was arrested after the Chattisgarh State Power Holding Company filed a complaint against him. The company accused that he is spreading fake news against the Congress governments in Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. He was remanded for five days.

The opposition party, BJP has come forwarding protesting this.