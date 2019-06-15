Latest NewsIndia

Man arrested and charged with sedition for criticizing power cuts

Jun 15, 2019, 05:17 pm IST
Less than a minute

A man was arrested for criticizing the continuous power cuts in the state. The Congress government in the Chattisgarh has charged sedition against the man who criticized the power cuts in the state. Mangelal Agarwal arrested for accusing in the social media that the state government is helping invertor companies by inducing continuous and regular power cuts.

He was arrested after the Chattisgarh State Power Holding Company filed a complaint against him. The company accused that he is spreading fake news against the Congress governments in Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. He was remanded for five days.

The opposition party, BJP has come forwarding protesting this.

Tags

Related Articles

This is What Prakash Raj said about Signing Memorandum Against Mohanlal

Jul 24, 2018, 07:24 pm IST

`Padmavati’ turns `Padmavat’ yet Karni Sena warns theaters about extreme attacks

Jan 11, 2018, 08:20 pm IST

AFC Asian Cup final : Qatar beat Japan

Feb 1, 2019, 11:28 pm IST

Indian expat in UAE who performs last rites passes away

Sep 11, 2017, 07:40 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close