Man claims to be cheated of Rs5 crore for an MLA seat from this party

Jun 15, 2019, 09:31 am IST
The Madras Highcourt on Friday has advised an individual who had claimed that he hae been cheated of Rs 5 crore for an MLA seat from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party during the 2016 Assembly elections.

Court had asked to file a priate complaint before a lower court to get a police case registered.

The victim has been identified as P. Karunkaran hailing from Salem. He seeks direction to regester police case on the basis of his complaint.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh asked the petitioner to first exhaust the alternative remedy of approaching the jurisdictional magistrate to get his grievance redressed.

The incident unfolds like this taht one Rajarajan had taken ?5 crore from him claiming to be the son-in-law of N. Ilavarasi, a relative of the then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s close aide V.K. Sasikala.

Despite the money given, he did not kept his promise to ofer MLA seat from the Veerapandi constituency,

