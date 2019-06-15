Latest NewsIndia

Manmohan Singh meets Congress Chief Ministers ahead of NITI Aayog meeting

Jun 15, 2019, 03:54 pm IST
Less than a minute

Manmohan Singh on Saturday held a meeting with Congress Chief Ministers to discuss the issues to be taken up by them at the meeting of the governing council of Niti Aayog later in the day.

The meeting, held at the party office, was attended by Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh (Kamal Nath, Rajasthan (Ashok Gehlot), Puducherry (V. Narayansamy) and Karanataka (H.D. Kumaraswamy).

“They discussed the proposed agenda and issues of the states ruled by the Congress and its allies to be taken up at today’s meeting,” a Congress leader said.

Tags

Related Articles

J&K: LeT commander Ayub Lelhari killed

Aug 16, 2017, 07:32 pm IST
uidai-to-introduce-a-significant-feature-in-aadhar-card

Aadhar details behind five-feet thick walls assured safe

Mar 21, 2018, 09:57 pm IST

Prakash javedkar Says ‘Institution of Eminence’ Tag Not Given to Jio Institute

Jul 26, 2018, 05:51 pm IST

Netanyahu recreates `Oscar selfie’ with Bollywood: Aishwarya and ex. lover Vivek Oberoi together in Pic

Jan 19, 2018, 11:02 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close