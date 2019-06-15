Manmohan Singh meets Congress Chief Ministers ahead of NITI Aayog meeting

Manmohan Singh on Saturday held a meeting with Congress Chief Ministers to discuss the issues to be taken up by them at the meeting of the governing council of Niti Aayog later in the day.

The meeting, held at the party office, was attended by Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh (Kamal Nath, Rajasthan (Ashok Gehlot), Puducherry (V. Narayansamy) and Karanataka (H.D. Kumaraswamy).

“They discussed the proposed agenda and issues of the states ruled by the Congress and its allies to be taken up at today’s meeting,” a Congress leader said.