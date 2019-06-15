Model shares pre and post pregnancy naked photos

An Australian actress Hannah Polites has revealed both sides of pregnancy. The Australian model gave birth to a child on Thursday. She has shared a photo of her just after 24 hours of delivery in social media. The photos revealed her pre-pregnancy and post-pregnancy curves.

Instagram star and model Hannah Polites revealed her incredible post-baby body, Evaliah Grace.

‘Trying to get that booty growth after the baby… I’ve lost muscle from mixing up my routine whilst pregnant but I’m ready to create change,’ Hannah, who is six months post-partum, she wrote.