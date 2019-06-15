Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Now you can have a new mango variety named after Amit Shah; Details Inside

Jun 15, 2019, 07:17 am IST
A new variety of Mangoes will be hitting the markets soon. This new variety has been named ater the union Minister Amith Shah.

Haji Kalimullah, who is known as Mango Man named the new Mangoes “Amith Shah”.

Kalimullah said he has been impressed by the personality of Shah “who possess the ability to weave the social fabric and bring people on to one platform.”

The new variety of the fruite, acccording to the grower will be “good in weight and taste” and will be called “Shah” mango. The variety is ready and will enter the market in the coming days.

Amit Shah is getting a mango named after him now but Prime Minister Narendra Modi already has a mango named after him.

The noted mango grower is famous for growing scores of mango varieties and naming them after celebrities. He had earlier named mango varieties after actress Aishwarya Rai and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar

