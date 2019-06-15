PM Modi to chair Niti Aayog’s fifth Governing Council meeting Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the fifth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog today. The meeting, which will be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, will be the first such meeting under the new Modi government.

An official statement said the five-point agenda of the meeting includes aspirational districts programme, transforming agriculture and security-related issues with focus on Left-wing extremism districts.

The Governing Council includes ministers of Finance, Home, Defence, Agriculture, Commerce and Rural Development, NITI Aayog vice-chairman, CEO and members.

It reviews the action taken on the agenda items of the previous meeting and also discusses future developmental priorities. The first such meeting was held in 2015 where the Prime Minister had laid down the key mandates of NITI Aayog.