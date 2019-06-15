Raids on Heera Group;Seven charged with fraud case

The GST wing from Central had conducted a clean raid on the Heera Group of companies past week. It has been asserted that the raids has been conducted by the officers from the Directorate General of GST intelligence from the Hyderabad zone.

During the course of the raid in HS Residency at Nadeem Colony, Tolichowki it has lead to the sealing of 20 flats.

The reports assert that apart from the 20 flats in Tolichowki,the raid officials also sealed 10 shops in Masab Tank and a shopping mall in Kukatpally.

About seven persons as accused for the alleged diversion of investments and cheating public.

A 1,000-page chargesheet has been filed by police before the Metropolitan Sessions Judge in the 12 cases registered against the Heera Group.

Officials from CCS said that seven persons including Nowhera, Molly Thomas and Biju Thomas were named in the chargesheet.

Around 80 properties with a market value of nearly Rs 1,000 crore have been identified