Social media troll Chetan Bhagat for supporting doctor’s strike

Jun 15, 2019, 05:27 pm IST
Renowned Indo- English writer Chetan Bhagat was trolled in the social media for supporting the strike of doctor’s in West Bengal.

Chetan on social media has posted a message supporting the doctors. ” support India’s doctors, who are amongst the best in the world. They work tirelessly, often to compensate for an inadequate healthcare system. Still, they are judged, threatened, shamed for trying to make a decent living and their genuine issues aren’t heard”, he tweeted.

The critics questioned the integrity of Bhagat. They raise a question that when the Yogi government has arrested doctors he was not seen supporting them.

