With Death toll on Gulf rise; 10 % migrant farmers are insured

It has been asserted that more than 1 lakh farmers form the State go to Gulf countries to work as laborers in construction sites.

Due to reasons that are not theirs they pass away in these countries.

While farmers who reside in the State are eligible for the insurance scheme, Rythu Bima, those working overseas often miss out on the same.

Rythu Bima, also known as Rythu Bandhu Group Life Insurance Scheme, covers farmers in the age group of 18-59.

Migrants rights activist Bheem Reddy Mandha said, “Out of the 1 lakh NRI farmers, only around 10,000 are able to return to sign the proposal form. The rest who do not, are not eligible for the Rs 5 lakh insurance. These laborers seldom get leave from their work. When they do, they can come and sign this form.”

I get myriad cases on a monthly basis, reporting deaths of migrants in the Gulf countries. Their families are now at their wits’ end on how to deal with the financial situation,” said Reddy added.