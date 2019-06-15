Won’t run after India for peace talks: Pakistan Foreign Minister

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the Pakistan Foreign Minister has asserted that India still need time to get out of the “post-election hangover”believe engaging with Pakistan would damage their constituencies.

He also took it to media that the NDA led government in India is still under the spell of the the extreme Hindutva element

He also asserted that Pakistan would not run after India for talks between the two countries.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, was addressing the media at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

“I believe that the Indian government is not out of their election mode. India is yet to get out of their post-election hangover. The extreme Hindutva element is under what they won the elections and are still caught up under the same. They believe that engaging with Pakistan would damage their constituency,” Shah Mehmood Qureshi said.

Pakistan as a goodwill gesture allowed the overflight. Despite Pakistan’s permission, they opted the longer route which reflects the mindset in which they are currently in,” Qureshi said, adding,