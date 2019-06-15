Latest NewsNEWS

Won’t run after India for peace talks: Pakistan Foreign Minister

Jun 15, 2019, 08:00 am IST
Less than a minute

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the Pakistan Foreign Minister has asserted that India still need time to get out of the “post-election hangover”believe engaging with Pakistan would damage their constituencies.

He also took it to media that the NDA led government in India is still under the spell of the the extreme Hindutva element

He also asserted that Pakistan would not run after India for talks between the two countries.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, was addressing the media at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

“I believe that the Indian government is not out of their election mode. India is yet to get out of their post-election hangover. The extreme Hindutva element is under what they won the elections and are still caught up under the same. They believe that engaging with Pakistan would damage their constituency,” Shah Mehmood Qureshi said.

Pakistan as a goodwill gesture allowed the overflight. Despite Pakistan’s permission, they opted the longer route which reflects the mindset in which they are currently in,” Qureshi said, adding,

Tags

Related Articles

Karnataka Govt hikes tax rates on Petrol and Diesel

Jan 4, 2019, 08:52 pm IST
wedding

Bride and groom narrowly escape falling tree branch while filming wedding video : Watch Video

Jul 9, 2018, 06:02 pm IST
Rahul

KL Rahul blasts fastest fifty in Indian Premier League

Apr 8, 2018, 08:30 pm IST

Shah Rukh Khan watched and praised his daughter’s performance in a play: See Pic

Dec 1, 2018, 10:23 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close