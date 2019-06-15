Latest NewsIndia

World Cup 2019 : Wasim Akram sends special message for Indo-Pak fans

Jun 15, 2019, 11:52 am IST
Less than a minute

Ahead of India-Pak match Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram has appealed to the fans of both the nations to maintain calm and peace. Currently in England as a commentator for the quadrennial event, Wasim labelled the latest meeting between the neighbouring countries as “the biggest match of the World Cup”. (Full Coverage – ICC Cricket World Cup 2019)

But with passions running high among both fanbases and political relations between the countries extremely tense, the legendary pacer said the match should be enjoyed rather than used to inflame the situation.

“This can’t be bigger,” Wasim was quoted by AFP. “India and Pakistan playing at the World Cup with over a billion audience is the biggest thing in cricket, so my message to both sets of fans to enjoy it and stay calm.

“One team will win, one team will lose, so stay graceful and do not take this as a war. Those who project this match as war are not true cricket fans.”

If the reports are to be believed, the Indo-Pak encounter at the iconic Old Trafford is a complete sell-out. Also, tickets are now for sale on the black market at a whopping price of around £2,500 ($3,150).

Tags

Related Articles

NGT slams Volkswagen for not depositing Rs 100 crore

Jan 17, 2019, 05:29 pm IST

Job doesn’t interest me; Oprah on 2020 presidential run

Jan 26, 2018, 11:17 am IST
resort politics

Resort politics and MLA poaching makes a comeback after a year

Jun 19, 2018, 11:31 am IST

Lal Jr to direct Prithviraj’s next

Nov 13, 2018, 05:32 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close