11 People killed, 25 injured in explosions

11 People were killed and around 25 people were injured in a pair of explosions in the African country of Somalia. The explosion occurred in Mogadishu, the capital city of the crisis-ridden African country Somalia.

Al-Shabab, a militant organisation linked with al-Qaida has claimed the responsibility of the attacks. The militant organisation claimed that the blasts were meant to strike the first line of security checkpoints for the airport and palace. The airport is home to a number of diplomatic offices. The palace is a frequent al-Shabab target.

The first car bomb went off near a security checkpoint for the presidential palace and was responsible for nine deaths. The second car bomb killed the driver and his passenger near a checkpoint on the road to the airport.