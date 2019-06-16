NEWS

‘Beti Bachao’ committee will be formed soon for safety of daughters announces Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Jun 16, 2019, 12:16 pm IST
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan  has asserted that to ensure safety and security of a girl child in the state,     soon ‘Beti Bachao’ committee will be formed in all the colonies of Bhopal and the campaign for the same will commence from Sunday.

He also informed the media that members of religious and social organizations will gather on Sunday in order to take part in the campaign.

“Members of religious, social organisations gathered together today. To ensure the safety of daughters, it was decided to form ‘Beti Bachao’ committee in all colonies of Bhopal, the campaign begins tomorrow (June 16). Leaders of various organisations will visit colonies tomorrow and form committees,” he  asserted.

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ (BBBP) was launched by the Prime Minister on January 22, 2015, at Panipat, Haryana.

The NDA government in their second term is trying to bring about a transformational shift in the way our society looks at the girl child.

 

 

