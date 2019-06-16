Bollywood actress Jennifer Winget set the temperatures soaring high

The Indian television actress Jennifer Winget has set the temperature soaring high by her photos shared in the social media.

Jennifer Winget is well known among Indian audience for her portrayal of Kumud Desai in Saraswatichandra, Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh and Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannah.

She has been placed in a list of 50 Sexiest Asian Women list in 2012 by an England based newspaper Eastern Eye. In 2013, she was listed in this list by Eastern Eye yet again, this time at the fifteenth position.

Winget was also included in the Television’s Top 10 Actresses list by Rediff. She was then listed among the 35 Hottest Actresses in Indian Television by Mens XP.

She was ranked first in Times of India’s Top 20 Most Desirable Women on Indian Television 2017. Winget was placed at the 13th position in Eastern Eye’s Sexiest Asian Women List 2018.