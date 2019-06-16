CPM-RSS clash in Kannur: Five CPM workers injured

Five CPM workers get injured in a clash between CPM-RSS workers in KAthirur, Kannur. The injured has been admitted in Thalasherry co-operative hospital. country bombs has been blasted in the clash.The violence occured near a newly bilt house.
