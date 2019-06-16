Encephalitis: Death toll mounts to 83

The death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome has reached 83 in Bihar state’s Muzaffarpur and adjoining districts. Children in the age group of 1-10 have died more. As per medical experts, the deaths due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) are being caused due to excessive heat and humidity.

New cases of encephalitis and similar symptoms have been reported from Begusarai, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Vaishali and Jehanabad districts.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan visited Muzaffarpur today. He reviewed the situation of encephalitis and other treatment facilities available in SKMCH and Kejriwal hospital in Muzaffarpur.

Forty-one people have been admitted to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) and Kejriwal Hospital in Muzaffarpur in the last 24 hours.