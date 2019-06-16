Latest NewsIndia

Encephalitis: Death toll mounts to 83

Jun 16, 2019, 11:25 pm IST
Less than a minute

The death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome has reached 83 in Bihar state’s Muzaffarpur and adjoining districts. Children in the age group of 1-10 have died more. As per medical experts, the deaths due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) are being caused due to excessive heat and humidity.

New cases of encephalitis and similar symptoms have been reported from Begusarai, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Vaishali and Jehanabad districts.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan visited Muzaffarpur today. He reviewed the situation of encephalitis and other treatment facilities available in SKMCH and Kejriwal hospital in Muzaffarpur.

Forty-one people have been admitted to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) and Kejriwal Hospital in Muzaffarpur in the last 24 hours.

Tags

Related Articles

Countries including India, Russia and China concerned over `Weapon of Mass Destruction’

Dec 12, 2017, 03:07 pm IST

Gujrat Polls 2017 : FIR filed against Hardik Patel

Dec 2, 2017, 06:58 am IST
Tanushree-Dutta

Shocking Physical Transformation of Tanushree Dutta from beauty Pageant to now

Oct 12, 2018, 05:27 pm IST

Chandrababu Naidu to meet Election Commission with 21 opposition party leaders today

May 21, 2019, 06:13 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close