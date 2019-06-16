KeralaLatest News

Ex-MP Board: A.Sampath’s driver declines the news

Jun 16, 2019, 08:40 pm IST
Former CPM MP A.Sampath’s driver has declined the allegation raised by some people in the social media that the MP has used a board displaying ‘Ex-Mp’ in his car.

Earlier a photo of a car having a board with ‘Ex MP’ was went viral in the social media. And it was confirmed that the car belongs to A.Sampath, the former Attingal MP. Congress MLA’s Shafi Parmabil and V.T.Balram have come forward criticising this. Many have trolled A.Samptah also.

But now his driver has declined that this is not his car.  He in a Facebook post made this clear. Earlier Samaptah also declined the allegation.

