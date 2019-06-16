‘Ex MP’: Former CPM MP trolled in social media

Former CPM MP from Attingal Lok Sabha constituency has been criticised and trolled in social media for putting an ‘Ex-MP’ board in his vehicle.

Usually, people’s representatives put board showing their designation on their official vehicle. But, the former lawmakers did not exhibit board on their vehicle.

A photo of Sampath’s vehicle parked outside the Thiruvananthapuram International Airpot with a board displaying ‘Ex MP’ has become viral in social media. The Toyota Innova vehicle KL-01- BR-657 is registered in the name of A.Sampath, the former CPM MP from Attingal.

Congress leaders and MLA’s Shafi PArmabil and V.T.Balram have come forward criticising this in social media.

But Sampath has responded that he has not used such a board. The photo may be a fake one.