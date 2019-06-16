Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Fair deal to Kerala; “Centre will not discriminate against the state in national highway development” :Nitin Gadkari

Jun 16, 2019, 06:51 am IST
Union Minister Nithin Gadkari has asserted that the center will not discriminate against the Kerala state in national highway development.

After the completion of his meetings with the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan he told reporters that the issues will be discussed with Mr Pinarayi Vijayan in the next meeting.Mr Vijayan called on Mr Gadkari at his office to discuss the progress of ongoing road and infrastructure projects in the state.

Gadkari asserted that they had discussed the problems related to the NH expansion.

It has been also asserted that more funds are allocated to Kerala compared to other stated due to more expenditure.

The crisis is mainly on land acquisition for which the expenses in Kerala are two to three times more than that in other states. The highway will be expanded from two-lane to six-lane.

In the next meeting, a solution will be worked out,” said Mr Gadkari.

