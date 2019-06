The world is celebrating Father’s day today.See the photos of some celebrity father

s and their children.

Shahrukh Khan with daughter Suhana Khan

Amri Khan with his daughter Ira Khan

Saif Ali Khan with Daughter Sara

Chunki Pandey with daughter Ananya Pandey

Ajay Devgn with daughter Nyasa

Bonney Kapoor with Daughter Janhvi Kapoor