Kerala Congress split again

Jun 16, 2019, 03:55 pm IST
In Kerala, the Kerala Congress (M) has split again. A meeting held by a faction of leaders has selected Jose.K.Many the son of deceased party leader K.M.Mani as the chairman of the party. But the faction led by former minister P.J.Joseph claims that they are the official faction of the party. C.F.Thomas the confidant of K.M.Mani did not attend the party meeting.

Eight district presidents attended the party meeting. But only two MLA’s of the party have attended the meeting. The party has five MLA’s in the Kerala assembly.

Earlier after the death of party chairman K.M.Mani, Joy Abraham the organisation secretary has sent a letter to election commission that P.J.Joseph is the party chairman. But party MLA Roshy Augustine has declined this.

