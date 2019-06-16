Latest NewsIndia

Police officer wounded in Anantnag terror attack dies

Jun 16, 2019, 10:32 pm IST
Arshad Ahmed Khan, a Jammu and Kashmir police officer who was injured in the terror attack in Anantnag on Wednesday died at AIIMS in New Delhi. With this death of the J&K police officer the total death toll in the terror attack rose to six. Earlier five CRPF personnel has martyred in the attack.

Khan was flown to Delhi this afternoon in an air ambulance for specialised treatment from 92 Base Hospital of the Army in Srinagar. Khan aged 37 is survived by wife and two sons, aged four and one

Five CRPF personnel were killed in the terror attack, in which a lone Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist targeted a patrol team of the paramilitary force.

