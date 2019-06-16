Latest NewsFashionLife Style

Poonam Pandey motivates ‘Team India’ by her ‘topless’ photo

Jun 16, 2019, 07:26 pm IST
To motivate ‘Team India’, the Bollywood hot actress goes topless. Poonam Pandey, famous among netizens for her hot photos and videos has posted a topless photo of her as a motivation to the Indian cricket team who are facing arch-rivals Pakistan in ICC World Cup Cricket match today.

The actress has posted her nude photos in Instagram just after India won the matches against South Africa and Australia.

The Kingfisher Calendar girl became a hot topic when she promised to go nude if India won the 2011 World Cup, she backed out later though.

Spot the Difference. #IndvsPak World Cup 2019.

A Pic for Team India. #WCW2019

