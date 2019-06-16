Latest NewsIndia

Priyanka's Vision 2020 in UP

Jun 16, 2019
Congress General Secretary Priyanka envisions a tremendous come back for congress in UP in the 2022 elections.

She decided to meet with the party workers and to conduct a meeting with the leaders twice in a weak. In an analyses segment after the loksabha failure, it was noticed that the rapport with the leaders and workers should be strengthened. This is the driving force of Priyanka’s mission in UP.

She is given the charge of UP and hence her work and presence will be increased. She expressed her gratitude to all the workers for their effort in the elections and said that the Party is looking for those who failed to contribute their share.

