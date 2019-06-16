Ram temple would be constructed in Ayodhya under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath: Shiv Sena

Sanjay Raut who is the Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader has asserted that the Ram temple would be constructed in Ayodhya under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He also asserted that BJP won with a huge majority in general elections for its construction.

Senior Shiv Sena leader said, “We don’t want to take any credit for the construction of Ram temple. Earlier also we had said that it would be constructed under the leadership of Modi and Yogi. The majority in 2019 polls for the BJP led NDA is for the construction of Ram temple.”

Asserting about about Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s visit to Ayodhya ,

“Uddhav Thackeray is coming to Ayodhya tomorrow (Sunday). He will offer prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla shrine in Ayodhya. All 18 newly elected MPs will also visit. This time, the atmosphere is better. Earlier, the atmosphere was tense,” he said.

We want the date when a temple will be made. First, tell us when you will make the temple, then we can talk about other things,” he further added.