Read to know why External minister S Jaishankar asserted “globalisation is under stress”

The day after India had decided to retaliate by raising tariffs on 29 products of the US external affairs minister S. Jaishankar said on Saturday that “globalization is under stress.

The reason behind this is asserted that is due to new and emerging geo-political and geo-economic faultlines”.

He also described terrorism “gravest threat that we face in Asia today”. This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of terrorism strongly at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)

Mr Jaishan-kar said, “Globalisation is under stress due to new and emerging geo-political and geo-economic faultlines.

India supports a rule-based order in Asia, as in the rest of the world.” he asserted

“We confront unavoidable challenges such as terrorism, conflicts, trans-national crimes and maritime threats. There are also issues of sustainable development including the lack of energy security, low intra-regional trade and deficit of connectivity. These must be urgently remedied for our common good.”he added further