Suman Rao crowned as Miss India

Jun 16, 2019, 07:09 pm IST
Suman Rao from Rajasthan has crowned as Miss India 2019. Sanjana Viji of Telangana is selected as the runner up.

Suman has been crowned from 30 contestants. The last year winner Anukreethy Vas crowned the winner. The first runner-up Sanjana Vij from Telangana was sashed by 2018 Miss Grand India Meenakshi Chaudhary of Haryana.

Suman will now represent India at Miss World 2019 pageant to be held in Pattaya, Thailand on 7 December 2019. Femina Miss India 2019 is the 56th edition of Miss India beauty pageant.

Shreya Shankar has been selected as Miss India Continent and Shivani Jadaw of Chhattisgarh was selected as Miss India Grand.

