They showered me with love and I have to reciprocate it, says CI Navas

CI Navas is happy now as he regained his peace of mind after a quarrel with the superior officer.

He was missing for two days which made his wife to approach the force for finding him. Before his departure, he messaged her that he is going for a journey.

Now he reveals that he had gone to find food for his soul. Sometimes we argue with others or with oneself. Sometimes we find happiness when we are alone. As I don’t use drugs I need to make my soul happy, so I went for travel added the CI who has become a new hero.

There were negative thoughts when I left home but after seeing guru in Rameshwaram I heard the news. So I immediately caught another bus home. I had created a lot of trouble for my loved ones. And it hurts me. I will show my gratitude to this society through my service.

The society showered me great love and care in these two days and I will surely reciprocate that Said a cheerful Navas to the media.