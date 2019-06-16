To register your two wheeler you have to buy two helmets

It has become mandatory for you to have two helmets for registering your two-wheelers in the state. The Madhya Pradesh government has released this law. The motor vehicle department in Madhya Pradesh will register your two-wheelers only after showing the receipt of the two helmets yo bought.

Earlier a court has also declared a verdict to ensure the safety of the passengers. The Transport Commissioner has made it clear that it has been ordered that an order has been given to the automobile dealer to give two helmets to ensure the safety of the driver and the co-passenger every buyer of new two-wheelers.And it has been instructed that no two-wheeler will be registered in the state without showing the receipt of helmets.

The dealers have to forward the receipt of buying helmet along with other documents for registration.